Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embrace the new phase of their life as the Raazi actress recently announced her pregnancy through an adorable social media post. Ever since the news came out, everyone has been waiting for the couple’s reaction on what they feel about it.

Speaking about the same in a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, Ranbir Kapoor said that he and the Dear Zindagi actress have been talking to each other about having kids from the first day they met and fell in love.

Kapoor further revealed that he and his wife always wanted children and added that he was excited to begin the new chapter of his life.

Talking about his bond with children, Kapoor in an interview with Mashable India said that he would like to believe that he is good with kids. He mentioned that his younger cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were always with him and really worshipped him. Due to this, the actor added that he must have been good to them. Talking about his niece Samara, the Shamshera actor said that the little one is shy but during her growing up years, the actor shares a good bond with her.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of four years with Shamshera. The actor will be seen in a double role alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in this Yash Raj film. He will then be seen in Brahmastra along with his better half Alia Bhatt. The Ayan Mukerji directorial marks the couple’s first film together along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and in Brahmastra as mentioned above.

