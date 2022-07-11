Ranbir Kapoor’s personal trainer Kunal Gir pushed him to the hilt for his fabulous transformation in Shamshera.

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera and his bulked-up physique for the film has broken the internet today! Images of his transformation to play an out-and-out action hero has taken over social media and Ranbir reveals how he went beast mode to flaunt a six-pack in Shamshera! Watch Ranbir talk about his transformation here :

Ranbir says, “Karan’s brief to me was that he doesn’t me to have a beach body. Here is Balli who has been born and brought up in the harshness of a cruel prison. He is from the 1800’s. Karan wanted me to have a bulked up workers body and I dived into it headlong.”

He adds, “This film physically was by far the most toughest for me because I am a thin guy. That's my natural build. So, to lose weight is easy for me. To build muscle is tougher for me.”

Ranbir’s personal trainer Kunal Gir pushed him to the hilt for his fabulous transformation in Shamshera. He has revealed earlier today, “Ranbir had five meals a day. He was on a high protein and low carb diet and went through rigorous training five days a week! He had a cheat meal only once a week. We trained 5 days a week, each session was an hour long followed by a quick 5 min high intensity cardio session.”

Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor is the clash of the year on the big screen and Ranbir got ripped and got a six pack to take on Dutt in Shamshera!

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

