Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look stunning as they get clicked together at Brahmastra's song preview
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a casual black T-shirt and Alia Bhatt arrived in a gorgeous brown dress at the song launch of Brahmastra, Deva Deva.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the preview launch of their song Deva Deva from their upcoming film Brahmastra. It was an informal meet and greet with the media. The song will be out on the 8th of August, as shared by Alia herself on her Instagram account.
She wrote- "all set to see deva deva with the press … & my little darling. #DevaDeva out on the 8th of August!"
