As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married today, memes about their secretive wedding are flooding the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to the tie the knot today and while fans are eagerly waiting to see them as bride and groom, netizens have brought out their creativity by sharing some rib-tickling memes around the wedding on Twitter. The social media users took hilarious moments and flooded the micro-blogging site with memes that will make you go ROFL.

Ranbir Kapoor, who enjoys a huge female fan following across the country, has been termed as one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town. The news of his wedding has left many female fans heartbroken and some of these memes perfectly show their feeling in a quirky way.

*Ranbir Alia announce wedding date* Viral bhayani, Pinkvilla, Filmfare and other bollywood journalists : pic.twitter.com/j5m9rX66Cb — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 5, 2022

Talking about the intimate wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it will happen today at the Vastu apartment, where both the stars own flats. The close-knit affair will mark the attendance of family members and close friends. The wedding festivities have already begun at the residence as Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan were snapped in the morning outside RK's residence.

Post their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will shift to their new love nest Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is situated at Pali, Hill Bandra.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​