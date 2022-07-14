Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case also features Sanya Malhotra in a lead role. It is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

In his career of twelve years, Rajkummar Rao has tried practically every character from a global terrorist to a goofy ghosted loverboy. He will now be seen in a full-action avatar in HIT: The First Case. Rajkummar Rao is understandably excited as he talks to Firstpost.

HIT: The First Case looks like nothing you have done so far. Am I right?

Yes, I strive to always do different roles, and if that comes across to my audience then I’ve succeeded. Playing different characters excites me as an actor and that’s the only thing, i would always strive to do.

How difficult was it to work through the pandemic?

I won’t lie, it’s not the same. We as an industry have adapted to the pandemic and now have different working protocols, but luckily I’ve also managed to adapt. I guess if one loves what they do, one will always find a way to make it work!

Films are not doing well at the box office. What makes you confident about this one?

Quite the contrary, yes I can’t deny that we did have a slump in the middle, but now looks like the audience is ready to go back to the theatres and start watching movies on the big screen. In 2022 itself the film industry has seen success at the box office, and that gives me confidence that we as an industry are ready to bounce back. Doesn’t matter how much this film makes at the box office. My goal has always just been to make good films that my audience will enjoy watching. I want to do films which are for posterity.

Tell me about your character in HIT. How different is he from the others you have played so far?

I always like to play characters that are different from what I have done previously. As an actor, it thrills and excites me to play different characters every time on screen, so I endeavour to bring something new to my audience every time. For the first time, I’m playing a character that has PTSD and a very different Cop from what we usually see on screen. Vikram is a very complicated character and I have thoroughly enjoyed playing him on screen. The Emotional turmoil and baggage from his personal life weighing into his work life has been a challenge for me to portray on screen, as personally I manage to keep a good balance between my work and my personal life. So yeah, it has been fun to play a character like this

Do you feel that the OTT is the way forward for cinema?

Honestly, in my personal opinion, I don’t think that OTT is here to replace the theatrical experience. I think it is a pleasant addition in fact. The experience of watching a film on The big screen can never be replaced. I mean we’ve had television introduced in India in the 80s, VHS tapes, DVDs, set-top boxes, and several other modes of entertainment in the past. All of them have been pleasant additions, but one can’t say that they have diminished or replaced the theatre-going experience. Likewise, I feel like the dawn of OTT will also be a pleasant addition to the entertainment industry and both the industries will co-exist and will complement each other.

It’s been 12 years since your debut. How do you look back on your career? If you had to change anything what would it be?

Oh my God, It still feels very surreal that it has been 12 years already. I guess I’m not really keeping count. There is only Gratitude and nothing else. God’s been really kind to me. When you enjoying what you do, time really happens to fly. I can’t think about changing anything in my filmography and my career trajectory up till now. Every film that I have done has taught me something and has helped me grow as an actor and as a human being. I have so many things I need to still do so many things I need to still learn and so many people to keep entertaining with my work. Looking back at my career there is one thing that I can say, that I am grateful to each and every human being in my life that has supported my dream of becoming an actor and has helped me towards making it a reality. I am very lucky to be surrounded by good people who have always been there for me.

You were lately married. How has marriage changed your life?

It hasn’t changed at all. I have been with Patralekha for so many years now that marriage was simply just a formality for us, rather just an excuse to throw a huge party and celebrate with all our friends and family members. Of course there will be some changes that will happen if you decide to share your life with a companion, but that is bound to happen. As a bachelor, one would always think about themselves only, but as a couple, you start thinking about the other person as much as you think about yourself, and that I believe is a pleasant change that every individual goes through when they decide to get in a relationship. Honestly, the only change I feel is, I feel complete.

What are your forthcoming films? Are you doing any web series?

I have a bunch of things coming out now which I am most excited for. I have a Netflix film releasing this year called Monica Oh My Darling. It’s directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routray. Then I also have a film with Bhumi Pednekar called Bheed which is directed by my favourite Anubhav Sinha. I’m also currently filming for Mr. and Mrs. Maahi with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma. After I finish shooting this till I get into my next project where I play a blind entrepreneur, directed by Tushar Hiranandani. And yes of course I am most excited for this Netflix web series that we have shot for recently with the talented duo Raj and DK. It’s called Guns and Gulab. So yes, A lot is going to come out and a lot is in the pipeline which I can’t talk about at the moment, but there will be some exciting work ahead for sure.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

