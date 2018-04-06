Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta buys rights to celebrated R&AW agent Ravinder Kaushik; shoot starts after Most Wanted wraps up

Raj Kumar Gupta and his crime thrillers have always won the hearts of Indian cinema goers. The director, who is currently marking another hit film in his career with Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, is reportedly working on a script that involves the life of a great Indian spy, The Black Tiger aka R&AW agent Ravinder Kaushik.

The No One Killed Jessica director is currently working on another film titled Most Wanted which depicts the story of a wanted terrorist. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mirror reports he has already bought the rights to Ravinder Kaushik's life story and set up a team which is busy with their research. He has also been in touch with the late agent's mother and brother for last six-seven months.

The same report states that Kaushik was a theatre actor before he caught the attention of intelligence officials who spotted him performing at a national-level dramatics meet in Lucknow. Raj Kumar is presently scripting the film and has been interacting with Ravinder’s mother, Amladevi, and brother since the last six to seven months.

Kaushik had got the attention of a few intelligence officers as he was staging a play in Lucknow. He was then absorbed in the agency and was trained for two years in Delhi. Later, R&AW had sent him to Pakistan as Nabi Ahmed Shakir at the age of 23. He could fluently speak Urdu then and married a local girl to enhance his new identity's authenticity. Soon, he could fetch a job as a civilian clerk to the Pakistani Army and was later upgraded to the rank of Major in their Army. Between 1972 and 1983, he passed on several important information to India before he was caught red-handed by the Pakistani Army. The spy died at the age of 47 in a prison in Pakistan.

The film, however, is yet to be titled and will roll out as soon as Most Wanted gets a wrap.

