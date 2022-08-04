Radhika Madan shared a picture from the sets of her debut film Pataakha, which also starred Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, and released in 2018.

Radhika Madan is set to light up the screens with some amazing performances in her upcoming films. The Angrezi Medium actress recently celebrated the event of her film Kacchey Limbu making it to the world premiere of the Toronto Film Festival.

The actress then took it to her Instagram account to wish veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on his 57th birthday. Radhika posted an unseen picture that depicted the core bond they share. Radhika had a warm way to wish her “maestro” director. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Maestro! Love you soo much!"

The two had worked together in Pataakha and the actress clearly holds that movie close to her heart since it all began for her from that film in 2018 that also starred Vijay Raaz, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover.

Radhika is now working with the director’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj in her upcoming film Kuttey. The film is directed by Aasmaan and stars Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Arjun Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the floors on the 4th of November.

Along with Kuttey, Radhika has Sanaa, Kacchey Limbu, and Saas Bahu Aur Coccaine also lined-up ahead. The actress is currently working on the Hindi remake of the National award winning film Soorarai Pottru along with Akshay Kumar.

Coming to Vishal Bhardwaj, he has always been a master story-teller who has crafted some very searing and aching pieces of work on celluloid. His fascination for Shakespeare led to the birth of films like Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider.

Omkara recently turned 16. Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello showcased how Ajay Devgn’s intensity can amalgamate romance and revenge, why Vivek Oberoi is devastatingly underrated, how seamlessly Kareena Kapoor can make naïveté look charming, and how delicious Saif Ali Khan can be.

