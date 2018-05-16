You are here:

Race 3 trailer: Twitter trolls Salman Khan, Remo D'Souza for disposing with science in new film

FP Staff

May,16 2018 16:53:41 IST

The trailer for the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 is out and what a trailer it is. Featuring everything you could expect from a Bhai film and then some more, the movie will surely break many records before its box office run is over.

Alas, some on Twitter cannot handle Bhai's success and have taken to their usual trolling ways to make fun of him. Here are some examples of some "funny" tweets on Bhai's latest and greatest.

 

Also read: With Race 3, Salman Khan goes back to humble origins of family dramas without giving up on his action hero image

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 17:03 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Race 3 #Remo D'Souza #Salman Khan

also see

Salman Khan's Race 3 will also be released in 3D, trailer of film to be launched on 15 May

Salman Khan's Race 3 will also be released in 3D, trailer of film to be launched on 15 May

Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan channels his Tiger Zinda Hai avatar in this multi-starrer action extravaganza

Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan channels his Tiger Zinda Hai avatar in this multi-starrer action extravaganza

Salman Khan's Race 3, scheduled for Eid 2018 release, to reportedly get delayed due to distribution issues

Salman Khan's Race 3, scheduled for Eid 2018 release, to reportedly get delayed due to distribution issues