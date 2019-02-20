Pulwama terror attack: Tigmanshu Dhulia confirms he won't release Milan Talkies in Pakistan

As Bollywood takes a stand against the Pulwama terror attack by banning the release of multiple films in Pakistan, director Tigmanshu Dhulia has given another reason why every Indian producer should say no to the release of their film in the neighboring country.

Tigmanshu will soon bring his directorial Milan Talkies to the big screen. On the occasion of the trailer launch of the film, Tigmanshu declared that like other filmmakers, he will also not release his film in Pakistan as a protest against the horrific attack. He further reasoned, "Piracy happens from Pakistan, so we should never release our film in Pakistan regardless of any reason".

Milan Talkies stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath. The Mirzapur actor also shared his view about the recent terror attacks. He said, "We are in solidarity but even earlier, I said to someone that during demonetisation, we all become economists; now, in this situation, everyone has come up with their own solution. I think we should trust army; they're doing their job. We got a great army and we just have to stand in solidarity because the country comes first."

Earlier, Tigmanshu has directed the much acclaimed Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. However, his last film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 , went unnoticed. Apart from Ali and Shraddha, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sikander Kher, and the director Tigmanshu himself in pivotal role. The film will hit screens on 15 March.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 16:16:04 IST