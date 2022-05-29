The patriarch of the renowned Kapoor family kickstarted his acting career as a theatre artist. He is best known for his role as Emperor Akbar in Mughal-e-Azam.

Cinema lovers all over the globe remember Prithviraj Kapoor on his death anniversary today, 29 May. A pioneer of the Hindi film industry and theatre, Kapoor was born on 3 November 1906 in Lyllapur (Faisalabad), Pakistan.

The patriarch of the renowned Kapoor family kickstarted his acting career as a theatre artist. It was in 1928 that Kapoor moved to Bombay, and joined the Imperial Film Company. He performed several minor roles before bagging the lead in 1929's Cinema Girl. He also played a supporting role in Alam Ara in 1931, which was India's first talkie.

Kapoor established Prithvi Theatres in 1946, which became a legend over the years. The blockbuster historical drama Mughal-e-Azam is considered to be one of his best works.

As the nation remembers the legendary actor on his 50th death anniversary, here is a look at some of his iconic films:

1. Mughal-e-Azam: Prithviraj Kapoor portrayed the role of Emperor Akbar in this historical romance drama. Considered to be one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters of all time, Mughal-e-Azam revolves around the doomed love story of Prince Jehangir (Dilip Kumar) and Anarkali (Madhubala), a court dancer. Their romance sets the heir to the Mughal throne on a collision course with his father's ideas of duty and responsibilities.

2. Kal Aaj Aur Kal: The film starred three generations of the Kapoor family. Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Diwan Bahadur Kapoor. The film revolves around widower Ram Kapoor (Raj Kapoor) and how his father Diwan Kapoor and son Rajesh Kapoor (Randhir Kapoor) conspire to save him from a scandal.

3. Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai: Kapoor played the role of Gurumukh Singh in this 1969 drama film. The story revolves around the lives of Gurumukh Singh, his wife and younger brother Prem and how some misunderstandings drive a wedge between them.

4. Yeh Raat Phir Na Aaygi: Released in 1966, this mystery movie featured Prithviraj Kapoor as a professor. The film also starred Sharmila Tagore, Helen, Biswajeet Chatterjee and Mumtaz.

5. Heer Raanjha: Raaj Kumar and Priya Rajvansh's Heer Raanjha was much loved by audiences when it was released. Prithviraj Kapoor portrayed the role of the king in this tragic romance and left viewers in awe of his acting capabilities.

