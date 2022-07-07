Bringing three times the fun, Comicstaan Season 3 will be bigger and grander with a new host and new format.

Amazon Prime Video today dropped the rib-tickling trailer of Comicstaan Season 3. As the cult comedy series returns with eight episodes, the hunt for India’s next best stand-up comedian will comprise a new format with host Kusha Kapila joining the series regular, Abish Mathew. Joining the judge’s panel will be ace comedians Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian. Talking about the series, Zakir Khan said, “I’m absolutely thrilled about the new season of Comicstaan and it feels great to get back on the judge’s seat."

Kenny Sebastian said, “There is a certain rawness in each of the eight contestants we have this time. I must say that I’m really impressed with their growth during the course of this season, as they tested themselves on various genres of comedy. I have been associated with Amazon Prime Video in more ways than one, and this feels like home for me. After two super-entertaining seasons, I'm thrilled about the new surprises in Comicstaan Season 3. This show is extremely important to the stand-up comedy scene in India. It’s a place for comedians to get a massive leg up in the business. The best part is that the quality of writing and performance has gone a notch higher in the third season. I thoroughly enjoyed judging their performances, and I cannot wait for the audiences to enjoy it too."

Neeti Palta said, "Comicstaan is my happy place, and I'm extremely delighted to be a part of it again. With a great panel of judges, mentors, and contestants, it's a fun-loving experience. Comedy cannot be taught, but there's so much to learn from the talents around. It's going to be all the more exciting this time with new mentors and an incredibly diverse format. So, I'm looking forward to it."

Sumukhi Suresh said, “I’ve gone from being a host to judge across all three seasons and I am massively excited about the 3rd season. Even though I am a judge, I learn so much from the contesting comedians. They remind you of the hustle of writing every day or the openness of learning a new skill. I wish Comicstaan was around when I started. It’s a crash course of all the skills that help you become a better comic and writer. OML has truly shown they are the best in the business of comedy by creating this concept. Amazon Prime Video is probably the only Indian OTT medium that understands, respects and champions comedy. I can’t wait for people to watch Season 3 and love it as much as we do”.

Comicstaan Season 3 will see Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Kenny Sebastian and Sumukhi Suresh take the judge’s seat, while Rahul Subramanian, Sapam Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon will become the new mentors.

Watch the trailer here:

Created by Only Much Louder, Comicstaan Season 3 will be available in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting July 15.

