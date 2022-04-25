Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai on 24 April.

How does he do it? How does our PM Narendra Modi stay so vibrant, alert, cheerful and eloquent at the end of the day after grappling with matters of the state the entire day? Looking dewdrop fresh and sparkling with genuine love and affection for his Lata Didi, PM Narendra Modi, the recipient of the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday evening at the Shanmukhananda Hall, gave a mesmerizing speech on Lataji.

PM Modi who was in Jammu & Kashmir earlier during the day arrived at 5 pm at the venue. In his rousing speech, he affectionately recalled his long association with his Badi Bahen Lataji, which the PM pointed out, started when they were introduced by Marathi music composer Sudhir Phadke.

Not once did the PM consult any notes, or pause to get his recollections sorted. His love, affection and respect for Lataji was embedded in every word that he spoke in his half-hour speech. Normally those who try to pay their respects to Lataji run out of words and resort to clichés.

Humbled to join the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony. https://t.co/p7Za5tmNLd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

Not the PM. His words on and about Lataji simply flowed in a sincere cascade of emotions. This was the best speech on Lataji that I’ve heard since Dilip Kumar’s introduction of Lataji at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1968.

Calling Lataji his ‘Badi Bahen’ PM Modi said she was not only elder in umr (age) but also by her karm (deeds). PM Modi spoke of Lataji’s saralta (simplicity). The PM told the nation how that one voice of Lata Mangeshkar ties up the entire Indian ethos from pre-Partition days to present times. He regretfully reminded himself that this Raksha Bandhan there will be no rakhi from his Badi Bahen.

Laughingly confiding how he said yes immediately to Lataji’s nephew when he called to offer him the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, PM Modi said, “I told my staff to forget about all other engagements, just say yes.”

All in all, it was a classic performance from a master orator that won him a whole new fan following among Latabhakts. And it came from the heart.

Not everything that evening went as smoothly as the PM’s speech. Lataji must have squirmed in Heaven to hear the Emcee Harish Bhimani going on and on rambling in self-importance, as the PM and other dignitaries sat patiently waiting for the endurance test to end.

Sadly there was a health setback in the Mangeshkar family. Lataji’s only brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar had to be hospitalized with a chest infection last week in Pune. He is in a stable condition and expected to be discharged in the next 8-10 days.

However much Hridaynath wanted to be present on this historic day in the Mangeshkar family, the composer-musician was not able to hand over the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award personally to PM Modi.

In Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s absence, Lataji’s sisters Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar did the honours.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

