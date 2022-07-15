Katrina Kaif had earlier shared a 'behind the scenes' photo from the sets and captioned it 'Gang'. In the picture, the actress along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter can be seen having fun with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Farhan Akhtar has unveiled a new motion poster of the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the film is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by him and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Tweeting about the same, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Bhooton ki duniya se not out. #PhoneBhoot ringing at cinemas near you from 7th October onwards. #EkBhayaanakComedy #KatrinaKaif #IshaanKhatter @SiddyChats @gurmmeet @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @raviivar @JasvinderBath @KUMohanan1 @J10Kassim @vishalrr @AAFilmsIndia @ZeeMusicCompany”

Have a look at his post here:

The motion poster shared on social media takes us into the world of the film where Kaif seems to be playing a ghost. The friendly trio is all set to treat all the cinema lovers with a horror comedy in the upcoming film. The latest motion poster is unique to say the least as it makes the viewers curious to know more about the plot of the film. While the leading lady is a breath of fresh air, the other actors come across as enticing components of the film. Phone Bhoot also features Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif had earlier shared a 'behind the scenes' photo from the sets and captioned it "Gang". In the picture, the actress along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter can be seen having fun with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

The Gurmeet Singh directorial is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and is set to hit the silver screen on 7 October.

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif has quite a few films on her plate. She will be starring in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment for Jee Le Zaraa that also has Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

