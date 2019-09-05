Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba romance in midst of snow-capped mountains

The trailer of Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was released earlier on Thursday. The film will serve as a launchpad for Sunny's son Karan Deol, and Sahher Bambba. The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's grandfather, the veteran actor, Dharmendra.

The trailer launch event was scheduled to take place at a multiplex in Mumbai yesterday, but was cancelled due to the heavy rainfall.

Sunny shared the trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas on Twitter.

Every generation has a story to tell. Come witness the biggest love story of this generation. Presenting the trailer of #PalPalDilKePaas: https://t.co/ZjLtT080mH — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 5, 2019

The trailer opens to the two leads embarking on a daredevil adventure sports trip in the mountains. They are seen on a zip line, rock climbing to water sports, and even catching fish with their bare hands. Over the course of a week, they eventually become closer, and fall in love. The clip also shows Karan making a public declaration of their love, and shows the couple share a kiss in the rain.

Speaking about his feature debut, Karan told Mumbai Mirror, "I’m an intense romantic and I’m starting with a love story because I found it interesting. While we were brainstorming, the idea just came up and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was born. Having said that, there is action in the film too as another side to my character is unveiled later in the film. It’s a film about external factors which influence the lives of the couple and try to stop the romance from blooming."

The music of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been composed by Sachet Parampara, with lyrics by Siddharth and Garima. Ganesh Acharya, Caesar Gonsalves, Adil Shaikh, Raju Khan, and Shampa Gopi Krishna have choreographed the dance sequences.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release on 20 September, alongside Sonam Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor, and Sanjay Dutt's political drama Prassthanam.

You can also watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 13:40:44 IST