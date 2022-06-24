Bollywood’s favourite singer Arijit Singh talks about his work, his music, being a part of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’ and more

In OnTheBeatWith series, we revisit a musician's journey in the industry, their music, anecdotes about their hits, and their recording-studio stories.

Back in November 2016, top international pop stars and bands, including Coldplay, Jay Z, Demi Lovato, The Vamps, AR Rahman, Arijit Singh and others, performed at the Global Citizen Festival India. What stood out that evening was the fact that Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin, sang Arijit Singh's romantic anthem Channa Mereya from Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the concert while 80,000 fans cheered him on! This, kind of, showcased the impact Arijit’s extensive work has made on the global audience.

Whether it is slow melodious numbers like Naina (Dangal), Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha), Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal) Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan (Raabta), serious classical songs like Laal Ishq (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela), Aayat ( Bajirao Mastani), Phir Le Aaya Dil (Barfi) or peppy fun tracks like First Class (Kalank), Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos), Nashe Si Chad Gayi (Befikre), Pachtaoge (Jaani Ve), music critics and fans both agree wholeheartedly that the popular Bollywood singer, has truly aced all genres.

Born to a Sikh father and Bengali mother, this music artiste from Murshidabad, West Bengal, grew up in a loving middle-class family, training in Indian classical vocals and tabla from a very young age.

He not just heard Rabindra Sangeet, Bengali classical music, Mozart and Beethoven, but idolised Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Zakir Hussain and Anand Chatterjee, and loved listening to Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar, Manna Dey and others.

‘I have learned so much from Lata Mangeshkar's songs- her voice, sur, musical sense’

Arijit was introduced to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs at an early age and he would attempt singing them whenever he had a chance. For Arijit, the Nightingale Of India held a special place. “My mother was a huge fan and used to play her songs, that is where I was introduced to Lata's music. It grew on me and I would often try to sing her songs in my own time. While they seemed easy from a distance, but once attempted, you would know how nuanced they are.”

He adds, “I have considered Lata Mangeshkar my guru because I have learned so much from her songs, her voice, sur, musical sense. And these are all valuable lessons. Not just me, I assure you our entire generation of singers and musicians have learnt so much from her. She is truly Ma Saraswati's chosen being.”

‘Listening to good music is a part of the learning processes’

Since Arijit was born in a family of musicians and music lovers he was ensconced in music and riyaaz and listening to greats. We asked him if he believed that music can be learned from listening to classics. Could skills be honed? “Yes, listening to good music is a part of the learning process for any singer. It not only builds your listening skills but also helps you understand 'sur' or how another singer has approached the song. It is like how watching films is an important aspect in film making and a filmmaker gets to observe and learn.”

‘Live events are always a fulfilling experience’

Arijit has performed live at multiple events globally and as we write this, he is performing in the United States. The pandemic had affected live concerts majorly and there were no live gigs anywhere across the world. It deeply impacted all those who were in some way connected to stage shows. But now with things opening up concerts and gigs are back in a huge way. We asked Arijit what he has to say about live performances post the pandemic and how has the experience been for him, so far? “I'm glad we are moving towards recovery and things are opening up. Live events connect with your audience like no other medium can. I'm gradually getting back to events, it is always a fulfilling experience.”

With KK’s sudden death last month right after a live performance in Kolkata, the music industry is wary. Does a live performance take a toll on the artiste? Arijit feels that it does. “Yes, it is high energy, there are no retakes and there is a certain amount of pressure. But everything has its own challenges and we have to individually find our own sense of balance and our own ways to deal with challenges.”

‘It is difficult to compare TV shows and live performances’

While virtual performances and televised shows are fabulous, nothing can actually compare to live gigs. Arijit says that it is difficult to compare two different mediums. “Television has a wide reach, and your music reaches far, live events have a more personal connection and higher energy. You know how the audience is reacting first hand in live events, which is what all artists must know and its extremely fulfilling. It is also a litmus test for an artist, because it is a far less controlled environment.” Arijit was recently part of Gajendra Singh’s ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’ on Star Plus. He tells us, “It is a very beautiful show. Lata Mangeshkar’s life and music is expansive and we needed something like this to reach out to millions of her fans. Her music is truly immortal, it is unfortunate that the coming generations won't know it first hand and we are among the blessed ones who have experienced her melody. This show is very meaningful for the future generations to know her life and work and of course for her fans who will never have enough of her. I feel honoured to be a part of this show and thankful to Gajendra Singh to have included me in this musical ocean.”

Debarati S Sen is a consultant journalist and writer who writes on music, culture, theatre, films, OTT and more. Instagram: @DebaratiSSen

