Nora Fatehi recently turned into a source of empowerment for a young contestant on her dance reality show who battled bullying.

Dance Deewane Juniors, which is currently being aired on Colors is getting a good response from the viewers. The dance reality show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji with Karan Kundrra entertaining us as the host.

A few weeks back, a small contestant named Dhruv, who impressed judges with his performance, revealed that the reason behind his aggression is the trouble he faced from kids in his school. He said that they would call him names and humiliate him because he was overweight.

In the latest episode, Nora Fatehi encouraged the small contestants as she said, "Dhruv mein aapke saath dance karna chahti hoon. Mein ek hashtag use karti hu #DanceWithNora, mein likhungi #DanceWithDhruv. Your move my move (Dhruv says) we all groove (Marzi says) with Dhruv." Post that, we see Dhruv and Nora dancing on Illegal Weapon.

Sharing this clip on her Instagram account, Nora Fatehi wrote, "For all them boys who bullied you baby…ur officially too cool for them! This is for you Dhruv #Dancewithdhruv #Dancewithnora Tune in tonight at 9pm @colorstv #dancedeewanejuniors."

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi recently signed Pawan Kalyan's mega-budget period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, where she will portray the character of Roshanara Begum, the third daughter of Shah Jahan and sister of Aurangzeb. As per the reports, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is essaying the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangazeb while Nidhhi Agerwal is portraying the character of Panchami. The makers have already completed the 50 per cent shooting of the magnum opus. Directed by Krish, it is produced under the banner of Sri Surya Movies Entertainment.

