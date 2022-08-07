”I was too underconfident while doing this”, says Nawazzudin Siddiqui as he shares a video of his personal favourite scene from Raman Raghav 2.0 on Instagram.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the most versatile actor of this era. He has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Sacred Games’, Badlapur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and many more. This movie had a challenging role but Nawazzudin got under the character’s skin leaving the audience spellbound. He earned tremendous praises for his acting as a notorious serial killer in “Raman Raghav 2.0”,

Recently taking his social media, the actor reminisces his personal favourite shot from the movie Raman Raghav 2.0 he shot in 104° fever. The actor later was even hospitalized.

He wrote:

“Thank you for sharing this @bindaas.faiz as this is my personal favourite scene because I was having 104 Fever and I was too underconfident while doing this”

Nawaz, got great applause, accolades and acclaim at Cannes in the year 2016 for his brilliant performance in Raman Raghav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut, No Land's Man and Laxman Lopez amongst others.

