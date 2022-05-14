Nawazuddin Siddiqui's No Land's Man is directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. It also stars Megan Mitchell, Tahsan Khan, Eisha Chopra and Kiran Khoje in key roles.

Versatility King Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always surpassed his bar from delivering some of the finest performances to bringing back acclaim to our country. Nawazuddin is India’s emerging icon whose passion and vision can do wonders if met in the same space.

Recently, the star added more credibility to his account as his film “No Land's Man’ got selected for Sydney Film Festival. Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin jotted down, “ The film close to my heart is travelling the world, this time “No Land’s Man” is officially selected at the @sydfilmfest”

Apart from that, the star is making headlines for being one of the delegates who will be receiving awards on the behalf of the nation at the Cannes Film Festival. Siddiqui has walked the red carpets of Cannes, about 8 times and this will be a staggering 9th time when the star will do us proud. Produced by Shrihari Sathe, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Anjan Chowdhury, and Faridur Reza Sagar, the film also features Megan Mitchell, Tahsan Khan, Eisha Chopra, Kiran Khoje, and Vikram Kochhar in prominent roles. It is directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

Talking about Tiku Weds Sheru, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut under her banner Manikarnika Films. Directed by Ranaut's Revolver Rani helmer Sai Kabir, the film also stars Avneet Kaur in a lead role. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. She described the film as a "love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life".

