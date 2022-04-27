Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a new bare-chested pic of himself on Instagram. The actor's rumoured girlfriend, Navya Naveli Nanda, reacted to his post.

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made a sensational debut in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, recently shared a bare-chested mirror selfie on Instagram and it instantly went viral on Instagram like a wildfire. While several fans showered love and praises on the image, the hot pic also garnered a reaction from actor's rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda.

In the mirror selfie, we see Sid wearing a silver chain around his neck with a messy hair look. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor captioned the pic, ‘Aaj zada, kal hum kam the… Maine tumhe tab dekha tha, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta tha, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan, Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the… SiddyChats/S/#MyNotes."

While Navya didn't comment on the picture, she gave a big thumbs-up to Sid’s pic by clicking ‘like’ on the post. The dating rumours between the duo have been dominating the internet, however none of them has commented on it.

In the past, Navya has made it clear that she won't be following her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's footsteps to pursue her career in the film industry. Instead, she is preparing to join her father Nikhil Nanda’s business, Escorts.

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in prominent roles.

The actor will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​