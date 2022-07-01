Junglee Pictures shared a glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming next 'Doctor G' on this National Doctor's Day.

Ayushmann Khurrana and the Doctor G team reveal a new look for the actor from the Junglee Pictures film Doctor G in honour of National Doctors' Day. Along with Rakul Preet and seasoned actor Shefali Shah, Ayushmann plays a gynaecologist for the first time in this university comedy-drama, which is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

On this special occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Ayushmann Khurrana wishes all the hardworking medicos who have time and again dedicated their lives to the service of others. Celebrating this day, he has also given his fans a sneak peek at the most anticipated question, what does ‘G’ in Doctor G stand for?

Taking to his social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his latest look from the film and wrote:

"G se Gynecologist

G se Gupta ✌️

That’s our #DoctorG ‍⚕️

Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay ✨"

The makers of Doctor G are looking forward to commemorating this day with a new picture of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character from the film. The film is one of the highly anticipated ventures of Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from Doctor G, Junglee Pictures is all set for 2022 with an exciting slate of films, starting with Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Dosa King, Ulajh and Click Shankar, to name a few.

