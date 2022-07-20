Naseeruddin Shah started his acting career in 1975 with Shyam Benegal's feature film Nishant, where he worked alongside actors like Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, and Amrish Puri. The movie is considered to be a milestone in Indian parallel cinema.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, 20 July. Born in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, Shah remains well-known for his works in Indian parallel cinema. Apart from featuring in several Hindi films, Naseeruddin Shah has also worked as a theatre artist and director.

Naseeruddin Shah started his acting career in 1975 with Shyam Benegal's feature film Nishant, where he worked alongside actors like Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, and Amrish Puri. The movie is considered to be a milestone in Indian parallel cinema. In a career spanning over four decades, Naseeruddin Shah has been a recipient of many awards including three National Awards.

On the occasion of Naseeruddin Shah's birthday, here is a look at his award-winning movies:

Sparsh

Released in 1980, the film was directed by Sai Paranjpye and featured Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Both Shah and Azmi played the role of visually impaired people. Due to his stellar acting, Naseeruddin Shah was awarded his first National Award for Best Actor.

Aakrosh

Directed by Govind Nihalani, the film was released in 1980. Aakrosh featured Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri and Om Puri. The film went ahead to win a National Film Award and Shah was awarded a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Paar

Released in 1984, the Gautam Ghose directorial featured Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Om Puri in the lead roles. The film, which is a commentary on poverty and exploitation in rural Bihar, is based on the Bengali story Paathi.

Iqbal

Sahh's role in Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial project Iqbaal is considered one of the finest performances of the veteran actor. The film featured Shah and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles and was a coming-of-age sports drama film. The movie revolves around the life of a deaf and mute boy Iqbaal (played by Talpade), who overcomes all difficulties to fulfil his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team.

A Wednesday

Released in 2008, the film featured Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film revolves around the most haunting case of a police commissioner's (played by Anupam Kher) life. Shah essayed the role of a common man who decides to take matters in his own hands to avenge the spate of terrorist attacks in the country.