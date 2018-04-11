Naseeruddin Shah to play an antiquarian in hopeless love with his photocopy machine in Hope Aur Hum

Hope Aur Hum, Naseeruddin Shah's upcoming film, would see him as the head of a joint family, who is a little stubborn about his belongings and has a patriarch mind.

Ad-maker-turned-director Sudip Bandopadhyay, who claimed the film's story to be a little autobiographical, has revealed several details of the story to Mumbai Mirror.

The slice-of-life film has Naseeruddin as a man who refuses to part ways with an old photocopy machine and how this decision creates problems with the rest of the family members that include two sons, one daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, as stated in the same report.

The family drama features Naseeruddin as the 70-year-old Nagesh Srivastava. While Aamir Bashir and Naveen Kasturia play his sons, Sonali Kulkarni to be seen as his daughter-in-law.

“While circumstances are the film’s main villain, I managed to cast fantastic sons for Naseer with Aamir, who plays a bank employee waiting for a promotion, and Naveen, who plays the younger brother who is an architect. They look not only like real brothers but are also spitting images of Naseer from his younger days," the director said.

Kulkarni's character, Aditi, belongs to a royal family and is facing a space crunch at her in-laws'. The apple of discord between Sonali and her father-in-law is the malfunctioned photocopy machine. She will be seen trying to get away with it in order to accommodate a room for her son in that space.

Veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran has shot the film. As the story is about a Mumbai-based family, the major locations have mainly been around places like Bandra and Madh Island.

