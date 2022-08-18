Vijay Varma reveals the first time he got a note from a girl, and how she wrote some nice cute things on it.

There is no denying that Vijay Varma is the new "Darlings" in B-town. While the actor has been receiving high praise from critics for his flawless portrayal in the movie opposite Alia Bhatt, he has also been receiving a lot of attention from women, especially after the movie's release.

In a recent interview, when discussing how much he cherishes the women in his life, he also talked openly about his first experience receiving female attention.

“My early confidence came from women. I was in my colony, I had this long hair, middle parting kind of a look going on a Marwari boy. So, for the first time that I got aware that I'm a man or a boy, is when I received a note.. this little boy came on a cycle, he gave me a note, he's like 'that Didi gave me this note for you' so I opened it and she had some nice cute things to say about me and the way I look, so yeah. I like it, I love it (laughs)."

While Vijay's character of Hamza has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, it only goes on to show how much the audience loved his performance. He has been hailed by critics and audiences everywhere earning himself the new moniker of 'Versatile Varma'.

Darlings is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a strong mother-daughter team who struggle to find love, make ends meet, and find their place in a world dominated by men. With secrets, intrigue, and drama galore, the film will keep you glued to the screen as you constantly discover the multiple facets of Shamshu and Badru’s life as they navigate the curve balls thrown at them every step of the way.

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.

