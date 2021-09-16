In the nearly 1,500-page chargesheet against Raj Kundra and associate Ryan Thorpe, they have been booked for sexual harassment and cheating among other offences.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a pornographic content case naming jailed businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in the case in July.

The nearly 1,500-page charge-sheet against Kundra, 45, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe, was filed before a magistrate court here by the crime branch.

They have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment and cheating among others, as well provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch, had in April this year, filed the first chargesheet in the case against nine persons.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on 19 July, and both are presently in jail under judicial custody.

The case against Kundra related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.