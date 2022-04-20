Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of Jersey, which is set to hit the screens this Friday. The sports drama stars Shahid Kapoor in a lead role.

Actor Mrunal Thakur says her journey in Bollywood has been a "beautiful" and "organic" process of one film leading her to other interesting projects.

The actor, who made her Hindi movie debut in 2018 with Love Sonia, a hard-hitting drama on human trafficking, has worked with top stars such as a Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, Batla House and Toofan with actors John Abraham and Farhan Akhtar, respectively.

Thakur, 29, will next be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and the actor hopes filmmakers continue to trust her.

"My big ticket to Bollywood was Love Sonia and this is the film that the majority of people have not seen. The best thing is that the film did so well in the international film circuits that all the filmmakers that I have worked with have watched the film. The reason I got Batla House was because of Love Sonia. Nikkhil Advani was on the jury at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival and Love Sonia' was the opening film. He saw my performance and cast me for Batla House," Thakur told.

Talking about Jersey, the film was earlier scheduled to release on April 14 but the makers had to postpone it due to the plagiarism case. The sports drama is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original one. The film also features Pankaj Kapur and Ronit Kamra in prominent roles. Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill. It is set to hit the screens this Friday at the box office. The songs of the film are composed by Sachet-Parampara while the background score is given by Anirudh Ravichander.

(With Inputs from PTI​)

