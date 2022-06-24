The Teaser of Prime Video's highly awaited first Telugu Amazon Original - Modern Love Hyderabad is out now.

Buoyed by the success of the recently released Modern Love Mumbai, Prime Video announced that Modern Love Hyderabad will premiere globally on 8 July on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner. Modern Love Hyderabad is the second edition of three localised and fictionalised versions of the international Original anthology helmed by John Carney, Modern Love, and features a bouquet of 6 heart-warming stories that explore the various facets, shades and emotions of love across myriad human relationships.

The Hyderabad chapter of the international franchise, inspired by the popular New York Times column, presents unique, quintessential and relatable stories of love that are rooted in the City of Pearls.

Watch the teaser here:

