Kangana Ranaut directorial and starrer ‘Emergency’ has been piquing everybody’s interest firstly because of the actress’ uncanny resemblance to Mrs Gandhi and secondly because of her acting chops which were on display in the film’s first look teaser which was released a while back.

Kangana Ranaut directorial and starrer ‘Emergency’ has been piquing everybody’s interest firstly because of the actress’ uncanny resemblance to Mrs Gandhi and secondly because of her acting chops which were on display in the film’s first look teaser which was released a while back. Ranaut’s second directorial has also been grabbing eyeballs because of its inspired casting choices. While Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry have already joined the film’s cast, Milind Soman now has been roped in to essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was the Chief of the army staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Talking about the character and about Milind Soman, Kangana Ranaut says, “Sam Manekshaw was the hero of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Milind Soman’s overpowering screen presence and talent were ideal for the kind of actor we were looking for to play this important role. Sam Manekshaw had clarity of vision, was a strong-headed individual and his relevance is huge in the film. The film showcases how two very strong-headed personalities, Mrs Gandhi and Sam Maneskshaw, worked together to fight the war against Pakistan. This chapter of history intrigues me a lot as it delves into how things worked and panned out for them. We are privileged that Milind Sir will be playing this role. I hope this film does justice to his enormous talent and great screen presence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, Milind Soman adds, “I am happy to be working with Kangana. I have loved a lot of her work, especially Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and the greatest responsibility.”

Manikarnika films presents Emergency which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.