Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has turned 54 today. His shared a throwback video on social media to wish him on his special day.

Bollywood actor and dancer Arshad Warsi is celebrating his 54th birthday today. In his career span of 25 years, Arshad has impressed the audience by playing a variety of roles in movies. However, his quirky and hilarious characters like Circuit of Munna Bhai, Madhav of Golmaal franchise and Adi of Dhamaal franchise made a special place in our hearts.

While many celebs and fans are wishing the star on social media, Arshad's wife and popular television personality Maria Goretti Warsi shared a throwback video to wish her husband on his special day. She posted the throwback clip from her MTV days when she interviewed Arshad as a VJ and wrote, "You know this guy right .. . Today he turns a year wiser and even more nicer ... . Flashback of when I used to be an @mtvindia VJ and interviewed @arshad_warsi asking him questions like I did not know him at all The sad bit, this is all I have of that interview ... . #birthdayboy #aries."

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti tied the knot in 1999. The couple has two kids, son named Zeke Warsi, born on 10 August 2004 and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi, born on 2 May 2007.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi was recently seen in Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bachchhan Paandey. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and others in prominent roles.

The actor is currently busy with Jeevan Bheema Yojana, which is directed by Abhishek Dogra. The actor will play a double role for the first time in this film. Apart from this movie, Arshad also has Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 and the second season of Asur under his belt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​