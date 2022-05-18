Andrea Kevichusa will be seen starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Anek.

Mainstream big names of the Bollywood space welcome Andrea whos playing a lead against Ayushmann in Anubhav Sinha's Anek. It's time to introduce Supermodel Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland as the next-generation debut. The small-town girl is all set to venture her way up in the big town, Bollywood. The actress had commenced her journey to be the next big thing when she was scouted at the age of 15. And since then, the talented Andrea has never looked back. Welcoming the debutant, all the Indian actresses including Tapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, and Huma Qureshi came forward with open arms, accepting diversity in uniformity.

On Andrea and her unprecedented performance in the film, Anek director Anubhav Sinha says “There couldn't be a better choice for the lead role in Anek than Andrea. Her northeastern roots have added originality to the story. Apart from that, Andrea has lost a lot of sweat for this character. Her tough looks and phenomenal acting has helped her embody the character well” Andrea, who is playing the role of a Boxer named AIDO in Anek is said to have a knack as an actress. She will be seen bringing a unique approach to the craft that will be exhibited in the film.

Talking about her experience of working with Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha, Andrea says, " When it finally dawned on me that I would be working with creatives that are such big names in the industry, I think I just scared myself into thinking I wouldn’t be able to deliver as well as they had expected me to. But Ayushmann and Anubhav Sir created such a comfortable environment for me on set that I felt no added pressure to over-perform or do anything that was beyond my capabilities- being a newcomer in this field." For the first time, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of an undercover officer while the leading lady Andrea will be seen slipping into the role of a National-level boxing fighter named AIDO in Anek.

Andrea, who is proud of her Naga roots believes that her uniqueness has set her apart from other models. Her extraordinary yet sharp lineaments have helped her garner attention from major global brands and are one of the reasons why she enjoyed a successful modelling career.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

