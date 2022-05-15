Madhuri Dixit turns 55: Take a sneak-peek into some of her iconic looks
Madhuri Dixit is one of the leading and highly acclaimed actresses in the film industry of all time. The actress turns 55 today, on 15 May.
Born in a Marathi Brahmin family, Dixit opted out of college to try her luck in Bollywood. She debuted with the 1984 film Abodh, but she rose to prominence with the 1988 film Tezaab, in which she was paired alongside Anil Kapoor. Since then, she has worked with Bollywood's big names and carved a spot for herself.
Madhuri Dixit made her debut in Marathi cinema in 2018, both as an actor and producer. Popularly known for her dancing skills, the actress has also judged several dance reality shows including Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and Dance Deewane.
On the occasion of Madhuri Dixit's birthday, here are some of her iconic looks:
Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in this yellow and peach lehenga. With her tresses left loose, she completed the look with a green necklace and earrings.
The actress looks scintillating in the gold colour dress and we certainly can't take our eyes off her. Dixit can be seen playing snooker and has kept a minimal look overall. Her caption is sure to make her fans nostalgic.
Dixit aces the fusion of a saree and a long embroidered top.
From sarees to pantsuits, Madhuri Dixit can rock all the attires. The actress looks stunning in this printed pantsuit which she has paired with a black shirt.
The actress looks dreamy in the pastel embroidered blouse and pants. Keeping the minimalistic look, Madhuri Dixit paired it with a bracelet and white earrings.
Dixit raised the temp with her look for Fame Game's screening. A black shimmery dress paired with black heels and silver earrings is how Madhuri Dixit completed her stylish look.
Madhuri Dixit looks attractive in this red dress. Keeping the look minimal, the actress has opted in for a bun and red earrings.
A very happy birthday, Madhuri Dixit!
