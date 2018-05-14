Madhur Bhandarkar to direct Chandni Bar 2 reportedly on aftermath of dance bars ban in Mumbai

According to Mumbai Mirror, director Madhur Bhandarkar is set to direct a sequel to his National Award-winning film Chandni Bar by year end.

The 2001 crime drama Chandni Bar, with Tabu and Atul Kulkarni in the lead, presented an eye-opening look into the Mumbai underworld and associated fields like prostitution, gun crime and dance bars. The movie won four National Awards, including Best Actress for Tabu, Best Supporting Actor for Atul Kulkarni, Best Supporting Actress for Ananya Khare and National Film Award on Other Social Issues. And now, 17 years later, the announcement of the movie’s follow up flick has the fans eagerly awaiting.

While the original movie revolved around Mumtaz Ansari’s (Tabu) experiences at the Chandni Bar, Mirror reports that the director is planning to cover the aftermath of 2005 ban on dance bars in Mumbai.

On the subject of the film, producer Shailesh R Singh said, “I am really excited to produce Chandni Bar 2 with Madhur as the director once again. I have already acquired the rights to the film and can’t wait to take it on the floors.”

Madhur Bhandarkar is best known for dramatising and presenting chilling insights into various industries through his captivating screenplays. His most critically acclaimed works include Satta, Fashion, Corporate and Page 3. His most recent film, Indu Sarkar, set during the Emergency period of India, found itself in the midst of a controversy when a woman claiming to be Sanjay Gandhi’s biological daughter asked for a stay on the film’s release. Although, once released, the movie failed at the box office and could not generate the best of reviews either.

While Bhandarkar finalises the draft, the casting process is yet to start. The film is likely to start production by the year end.

