Legendary writer Gulzar is celebrating his 88th birthday today, 18 August. Born in 1934, Gulzar is a man of many talents. Apart from being a prolific writer, he has also achieved fame as a lyricist, poet and director. Gulzar was born Sampooran Singh Kalra in Deena, in present-day Pakistan's Jhelum District. Gulzar came to Delhi after the Partition. He joined Bimal Roy Productions in 1961 and his first big break came in 1963 as a lyricist for Bimal Roy's Bandini. His work in the film industry redefined Hindi cinema of the 70s and 80s.

His directorial debut was in 1971 with Mere Apne. Another notable work is Mirza Ghalib, a landmark in Indian television. He also directed Maachis, Lekin, and Angoor, among others. The high quality musical compositions featured in his films was a talking point for many.

On the occasion of Gulzar's birthday, here is a list of five beautiful songs that illustrate his talent with words:

Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi



Featured in the 1970 film Khamoshi, the song was composed by Hemant Kumar and sung by Kishore Kumar. Gulzar's lyrics complimented Kishore Kumar's soulful voice. The song beautifully bridges the gap between the past and the present.

Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan



Composed by Kanu Roy and sung by Geeta Dutt, the song was featured in the 1971 film Anubhav. The song speaks about intimacy between a couple and captures the essence of the relationship beautifully.

Koi Hota Jisko Apna

Featured in Gulzar's directorial debut Mere Apne, the song Koi Hota Jisko Apna was sung by Kishore Kumar, while the music was composed by Salil Chowdhury. The song highlights the need of having someone special in your life, who understands you like no one else. The song is considered a masterpiece.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi

The iconic song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar for the movie Aandhi. The music was by R D Burman. According to a report, Gulzar heard Pancham rehearsing a Durga Puja song. The tune got stuck in his head, which he used in this song about lost love.

O Manjhi Re

Featured in the 1975 film Khushboo, the song was sung by Kishore Kumar and was composed by the legendary R D Burman. The song brings forward the pain of the lead protagonist in a beautiful manner.

Gulzar's era and his career are far from over as the celebrated lyricist continues to move generations with his words.

