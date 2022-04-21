Leena Chandavarkar and Kishore Kumar tied the knot in 1980. They have a son named Sumit Ganguly.

The veteran actress of Bollywood Leena Chandavarkar will grace the upcoming episode of DID L'il Masters along with Sudesh Bhosale as the special guest. The episode is dedicated to the late multi-talented personality Kishore Kumar and the contestants will perform on his evergreen tracks.

While fans are excited for this episode, the makers have shared a promo of it where Kishore Kumar's wife Leena Chandavarkar revealed how the late singer proposed to her the very first time they met and she rejected it immediately.

"I met Kishore Ji for the very first time on the sets of our film, and I was warned by Sanjeev Kumar ji that I should tie him a Rakhi, otherwise I will end up marrying him. At that time, I didn't know what he said would turn out to be true (laughs)," revealed Leena Chandavarkar.

"Coming back to the story, when I first met Kishore Kumar, the first thing he told me was that if I was looking out to settle down in life, he is ready with a proposal. At first, I didn't realize what he was talking about, but he went on to clarify that he wanted to marry me. I was actually shocked when he said that, but I rejected his proposal immediately," added the veteran actress.

Continuing the story, Leena added, "After a few weeks, I had an argument with my father when he called me a 'musibat'. I was so angry and hurt that I decided to leave my house and get married to someone and live my life. I still remember going to Carter Road (Mumbai) and calling Kishore Ji. I asked him if his proposal was still available, and if it was yes, I was ready to get married to him and that's how we decided to get married."

