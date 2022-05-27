Senior Lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that he has maintained that Aryan Khan has never had any drugs on him.

On Thursday, senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs seizure case, claimed the trial was a farce of justice because Aryan should not have been detained in the first place.

On October 3, the NCB arrested the trio in connection with the seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, and they were charged with possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

“This was not a case where Aryan should have been arrested. He was in jail for over 20 days, it was a travesty of justice. No father or family should go through this kind of situation," he told CNN-News18 hours after Aryan Khan, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

After his arrest on October 2, Aryan Khan was taken to the Arthur Road jail. Satish Maneshinde, who argued the Aryan cause in court, applauded the decision, saying in a statement, “The Arrest and Detention of Aryan Khan for 26 days was unjustified more particularly when he was Not found in possession of any Drugs , there was no evidence of any kind , there was no material of any nature of violation of any law much less the NDPS Act. We are happy that the Special Investigation Team under Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh investigated the case in an objective manner and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan for lack of Sufficient Evidence. God is Great.”

