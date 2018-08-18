Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari will be showstopper for Jayanti Reddy's The Twilight Zone line

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be the showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy's 'The Twilight Zone' autumn-winter 2018 line at the forthcoming edition of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW).

The announcement was made via a statement on Saturday. Reddy's collection aims to "capture that fleeting magical moment before day ends and night begins". "In our world, The Twilight Zone sees flowers, before folding up for the night, take on a bewitching and bold reincarnation through intricate embroideries and expertly crafted fabric. Silhouettes carry a sense of freedom and unbridled joy; sheer is abundant but it's more about strength than skin; and palettes take on the golden hour, the many shades of grey that reside between night and day, and the sudden darkness that envelopes us right when you step out of the twilight zone."

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also walk the ramp at LFW. She will be the showstopper for Monisha Jaising's 'Shades of Diva' collection. The clothing line is inspired by the designer's passion for art, music and modern architecture. It promises to appeal to the diverse personalities, moods and attitudes of Indian women. Kareena will also reportedly announce her apparel line on the same day.

LFW will be held from 22 to 26 August.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 16:22 PM