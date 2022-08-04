The vocals of the new rendition of Rabindranath Tagore's classic Purano Shei Diner Katha in Lakadbaggha have been done by Shruti Pathak and Belgian music maestro Simon Fransquet has recomposed the song.

Actor Anshuman Jha has seen his struggle days on stage doing theatre & therefore got exposed to a lot of literature & classical folk music. He is involved with all the aspects of the film's he works on - especially music. Now he is trying to bring back the classical elements in the contemporary stories he backs. After using Bulleh Shah's ever green 'Bulla Ki Jaana' in his LGBTQ+ release 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' last year, Jha is now using the Rabindranath Tagore Classic 'Purano Shei Diner Katha' in his upcoming Action-Thriller 'Lakadbaggha' which is set in Kolkata. The vocals of the new rendition have been done by Shruti Pathak and Belgian music maestro Simon Fransquet has recomposed the song.

"It's a conscious effort to include the works of these masters into the stories we weave today. I feel it's our responsibility as artists. Tagore is a hero figure for me. And Purano is an absolute favourite & we have got my favourite female voice in Shruti Pathak to sing it. It's her first Bengali song."

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ridhi Dogra. Talking about her character she earlier said, "'Lakadbaggha' is exactly that. I play a Catholic Bengali cop, a crime branch officer who finds herself in the centre of animal trade industry." She added, "A woman in a man's world, my character is not intimidated, rather she is in control. That's what drew me to the role. There are a lot of action sequences for which I have begun training as well."

Lakadbaggha is an animal centric, Action Thriller, about dogs in Kolkata. It stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman & Paresh Pahuja in addition to Anshuman as the protagonist.

(With inputs from agencies)

