The making of ‘Tur Kalleyan’ from its music to the video was long and overtaxing at times. Towards the end, the makers had around 8-10 verses of the song.

From sketching the idea of ‘Tur Kalleyan’ to eventually executing the song and releasing it, the musical journey of Laal Singh Chaddha was lengthy yet rich and harmonious. From the beginning, several verses of ‘Tur Kalleyan’ came down to zero and nothing yet both makers & composers kept on trying to build the song that reflected the transformational journey of Laal Singh Chaddha. After several attempts to create a song that replicated a sense of hope, exhilaration, and unsurpassed feeling of self-love, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Aamir Khan found a balance and finally came on the same page with the song ‘Tur Kalleyan’.

Here are the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha presenting the BTS from the making of ‘Tur Kalleyan’! Taking to the caption, Aamir Khan Productions wrote - “Here’s presenting our most cherished moments from the musical journey of the making of #TurKalleyan, the song that exudes a sense of hope, exhilaration and an unsurpassed feeling of self-love”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The making of ‘Tur Kalleyan’ from its music to the video was long and overtaxing at times. Towards the end, the makers had around 8-10 verses of the song. Even in the video, Aamir Khan mentioned “ We can make an entire Album on the different tunes of ‘Tur Kalleyan’ ”. There were times when the composers and lyricists found it difficult to come down to a track that simplified the feeling of Laal Singh who goes through a rough patch. And Aamir Khan was undergoing a knee treatment way before the shoot of the song. Despite all the odds, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha executed the longest sequence from the film and achieved the true meaning of the song.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.