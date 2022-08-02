Laal Singh Chaddha's music album touched everyone's heart and soul with it's melody.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, is currently getting ready to hit theatres, and fans couldn't be more thrilled about it. Despite everything working in Laal Singh Chaddha's favour, it was his original musical approach that stood out the most. The audience enjoys every song, and the fans can't get enough of them. The fact that the songs were first released in the audio format before being made into videos is what has caught the attention of the global audience.

The listeners not only enjoy all of the songs, but it has also piqued their interest in watching more of the movie. By putting composers, singers, lyricists & technicians under the spotlight, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have given space for every artist to grow, flourish and rise.

From ‘Kahani’, ‘Main Ki Karaan?’ to ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ and ‘ Tur Kalleyan’, all the songs are equally soothing and soulful. Each of their verses is deeper than one can ever perceive and every single word has Laal Singh Chaddha’s tale carved into it. This music strategy has compelled the audience to relate to Laal Singh’s story of self-love and understand the meaning of his life before the film hits the theatres.

The creators of Laal Singh Chaddha have repeatedly shown the world that a soundtrack can stand alone and a film can succeed without actors dancing in music videos. They have emphasised the idea that lyrics alone can tell a song's story and provide additional context. Let's hope that Aamir Khan Productions' music strategy is successful!

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

