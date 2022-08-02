Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the screens on 11th August.

After a long wait of over four years, Aamir Khan is coming back on the silver screen with Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to hit the screens on 11th August. While the promos and songs have garnered a good response from the cinegoers, the talk on social media has been mixed as many trolls are targeting the film with #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and other hashtags.

• Years of gap between both the movies. Time and Cinematic experience changed a lot.

• Complete different scenario and location of both the movies

• Level of hardwork is absolute top notch.#LaalSinghChaddha #ForrestGump both gonna be remember for ages for their soulfulness. pic.twitter.com/ZYxwVXL1MF — Bruce Wayne 2.0 (@Batman_who_me) August 2, 2022

Even My mother has told me to book a ticket for her of #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan https://t.co/HW2yLUlCnb — Kamal (@kgotame123) August 2, 2022

In my DCU (Dream Cinematic Universe), I would definitely want Laal to meet Raj/Suri & have a gol-gappa eating competition, somewhere in Amritsar. That would be such a tempting crossover ! #LaalSinghChaddha #RabNeBanaDiJodi #AamirKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/YKsYjNNDRy — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) August 2, 2022

PK released in 2014, grossed 850cr. Ton of people watched it. Satyamev Jayate aired in 2012. No protests/offense back then. 2022, if you wake up & get offended - it's time to look in the mirror & admit YOU are just a bigot.#LaalSinghChaddha #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha — Veracious (@Veracio69528431) August 2, 2022

However, many fans and netizens have shown excitement for this cinematic drama and some of them even wished for a tempting crossover with Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where Raj and Laal will have gol gappas.

Aamir Khan has been a trendsetter at the box office. Right from Ghajini to Dangal, his films have shattered several records across the globe. And we can expect a similar trend with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and others in prominent roles. It is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. It will lock horns with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan at the ticket windows, which is directed by Aanand L Rai.

