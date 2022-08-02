Entertainment

Laal Singh Chaddha: From amazing crossovers to boycott tags; here's how Aamir Khan's film is making buzz on the internet

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the screens on 11th August.

FP Staff August 02, 2022 12:21:14 IST
After a long wait of over four years, Aamir Khan is coming back on the silver screen with Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to hit the screens on 11th August. While the promos and songs have garnered a good response from the cinegoers, the talk on social media has been mixed as many trolls are targeting the film with #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and other hashtags.

However, many fans and netizens have shown excitement for this cinematic drama and some of them even wished for a tempting crossover with Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where Raj and Laal will have gol gappas.

Aamir Khan has been a trendsetter at the box office. Right from Ghajini to Dangal, his films have shattered several records across the globe. And we can expect a similar trend with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and others in prominent roles. It is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. It will lock horns with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan at the ticket windows, which is directed by Aanand L Rai.

