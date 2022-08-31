With its astounding material and dazzling artistic geniuses, this talent hub is continually breaking new ground. Actor Kunal Khemu is now prepared to make his directorial debut with Excel.

Excel Entertainment has always been a hub of many big talents who has given some of the top-notch cinematic wonders to the audience. While this talent hub is constantly touching new skies with its amazing contents and brilliant artistic geniuses, actor Kunal Khemu is now all set to take his first step into the world of direction with Excel.

It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality

While taking to his social media, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Khemu brought this announcement to his fans about his directorial venture with Excel entertainment with the film named ‘Madgaon Express’. While speaking about the same, he wrote –

As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa.

Introducing “Madgaon Express”

Previously, Farhan Akhtar had also made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Moreover, Zoya Akhtar also made her directorial debut with Luck By chance in 2009, and now as Kunal Khemu is also commencing his directorial journey with Excel, we are just excited to see another cinematic wonder from the makers.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2 and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Jee Le Zaraa.

