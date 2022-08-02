'His eyes are really expressive, deep & there is something very pure': Kriti Sanon on her Adipurush co-star, Prabhas

Kriti Sanon, one of India's top actresses, will soon be paired with Prabhas in the mythological drama Adipurush, which is set across all of India. While it is said that their on-screen chemistry for the movie came across as really pure, the actress recently opened up about the purity in her co-eyes star's in an interview.

Kriti has always shared great chemistry with her co-actors and while the leading lady is about to come on the big screen with the superstar in Adipurush, it certainly raised the excitement amongst the audience for the film. During a recent interview with a leading portal, Kriti got a question from a fan asking, "Apart from the food story, what other unique qualities about Prabhas that set him apart from others, something unknown about him that she can share with fans? would she like to work with him again?"

The actress replied "I would love to work with him again, I had a great time working with him... apart from food something unique about him... I think he has some weird purity in his eyes. Sometimes, I’ve seen his shots like, when the camera is really close there is so little that he does with his eyes & you can really feel everything that he is feeling. I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep & there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes."

Kriti Sanon's lineup ahead sure looks extremely exciting with films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, Ganapath and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.