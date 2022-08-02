MiMi fame Kriti Sanon thanks her fans on Instagram after crossing 50 million followers on Instagram. Here's a look at some of her fitness videos.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has one of the most intriguing social media accounts. She engages fans with her ultra-glam photos, career updates, and, most importantly, her motivational fitness videos. The actress, Mimi, who put on 15 kg for her blockbuster movie, lost it all during the lockdown, even during video sessions, and she recently declared Tribe, her fitness community, as her new venture.

She has one of the best schedules for upcoming movies, including Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, Ganapath, and Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film.

The actress who is very active on her social media, marked 50 Million followers on Instagram recently with a fun video to thank her fans fam. So here is looking at 5 times, this superfit beauty motivated us to hit the gyms immediately:

1. While encapsulating the exercises she loves in a video, Kriti gave the audience a glimpse of her favourite workout routines.

2. Who needs a gym to work out, Kriti perfectly keeps up her fitness enthusiasm alive even while shooting for her film, Ganapath with the stones in the mountains of Ladakh.

3. Keeping up the consistency at its best, the all-rounder of an actress shared the best gym workout exercises as Monday motivation for her fans.

4. Kriti Sanon always has ideas to make workouts more interesting as she ditched the gym to work out outdoors for a change and it sure seems fun!

5. Just another Monday Motivation from the diva, as she gives great inspiration to want to hit the gym from the week start.

