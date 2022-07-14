Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature popular actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in its second episode on July 14, at 7 PM, airing exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The much anticipated Koffee With Karan Season 7 has returned with hot cups of steamy confessions, manifestations, and secrets. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor did not develop a connection after interacting on-screen, contrary to how most friendships in Bollywood develop. The new Bollywood besties delight the couch with tales about their sense of fashion, humour, and misfortunes in the second episode of the season. The dynamic team shares tales of their travels and adventures while the show's eminent host Karan Johar prods them about life, work, and love. As Janhvi and Sara bonded over the breathtaking grandeur of Kedarnath, their journey encountered two near-death incidents when their trip hit a roadblock.

The duo's vacation took an unexpected turn when Janhvi decided to hike at Bhairavnath instead of taking the usual route. Sara Ali Khan said, “We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi was like let us just climb this.” Though sceptical of climbing the incline, Sara admitted that she was afraid of being called a buzzkill. However, the adventure turned sour as their climb became very scary. Admitting about fear kicking in, Sara mentioned how at one point, she was sure they would fall off owing to shaky rocks.

They dangled off the cliff with no way out in sight and sought comfort when they noticed a fan coming towards them. He was useless to them, much to their dismay, since he merely wanted to take a selfie with them. After nearly 30 minutes of being stuck, Sara's driver eventually found them, and they were rescued with the help of special forces.

Adding to their woes, the weather was not of great help either. Recollecting Sara Ali Khan’s choice of a low-cost no-heater hotel in a bid to save Rs 6000, Janhvi Kapoor shared how this choice nearly froze them. She said, “I had travelled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two-track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering,” adding that by the time Sara Ali Khan returned to their room after meeting her friends, her lips had turned blue and she was shivering! She even added that apart from the absence of a heater in the freezing -7℃ weather, the bathroom in the hotel was also doubtful, “If I had sat on that pot, it would have shattered,” said Janhvi Kapoor adding to her bad-hotel stay story.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday at 7 PM, with new games including Koffee Bingo, and Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

