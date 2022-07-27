After the promo release of the fourth episode of Koffee with Karan 7, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared another sneak peak of the upcoming episode with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Karan Johar shared another fun video on Instagram today for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 with the caption:

" ‘tis the season of cheese😅 @thedeverakonda @ananyapanday

Catch the #Liger duo on an all-new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar "

The video shows Vijay Deverakonda saying, "Ananya, nuvvu chala muddhu pallavi kani, urke itla na midha line eyaku! Vaddhu!" in Telugu which means, "Ananya you are a cute girl, but stop hitting on me! Don’t!"

It isn’t every day that you get to hear your favourite stars spill the beans on their love interests, close friendships and the way to their heart. But Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is making it happen week on week! In its fourth episode, superstar and the most trending crush among B-town ladies, Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his co-star and celebrated actress, Ananya Panday. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Vijay Deverakonda, renowned for keeping a low profile when it comes to his love life, finally shares why he would not openly disclose his relationship status.

“The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their heart,” said Vijay Deverakonda, unwilling to confirm when Karan Johar asked him if he is in a relationship.

Earlier yesterday, the promo was released that revealed that the guests gracing the couch in episode 4 would be Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The caption read: "What happens when the bold and the beautiful spill their Koffee beans? You get our hottest episode yet✨ Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday." Watch the promo here:

In the 1 minute long teaser Karan introduces the Gen-Z actors as 'The Arjun we are all ready for' and 'A Panday who is rather Chulbul'. As the video proceeds further, the celebs grace the couch and Karan asks Vijay if he likes 'cheese', to which the Liger actor replies, "I'm scared about where this is going." In the second episode of the famous talk show, Karan had asked Sara Ali Khan to mention the name of one celebrity she would like to date, and she blurted out 'Vijay Deverakonda' after denying at first. Vijay reacted to the episode and took to his Instagram stories with a message that said, "I love how you say "Deverakonda" Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection" and tagged both the actresses Sara and Janhvi.

This episode will air on 28 July, Thursday. The previous episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7 featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

