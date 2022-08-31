The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature – Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon; stream it on September 1st, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The manifestation game has been going strong in Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season’s ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche name in the hearts of viewers. This week, ‘action star’, Tiger Shroff graces the couch alongside his former co-star and gorgeously talented Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

Tiger Shroff, for the longest time, has been fiddling with the game, is he single? However, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, the actor finally comes clean, or so we would like to believe. Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star finally reveals his relationship status. “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” admitted the star.

However, the star did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.

“I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said.

