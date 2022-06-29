What is particularly endearing about Karan Johar is that he doesn’t take himself too seriously, which, given how uptight some Bollywood stars can be, is a breath of fresh air.

It won’t be wrong to argue that Karan Johar is probably the most polarising figure in Bollywood history. The reactions to everything he does - his films, fashion public persona - are extreme. Either he is loved by many for his candor, honesty and fashion or despised for, well, innumerable reasons which range from nepotism to his sexuality. One can bet that even his haters would acknowledge the fact that he is awfully self-aware and knows about both the love and the hate he gets online.

It was probably because of his sporting nature and ability to take a joke on himself, that he has, on numerous occasions, not only acknowledged but even laughed at some of the hate he gets. That is why the new promo for Koffee With Karan 7 has caused quite a stir on social media. It is because KJo not only acknowledged the hate that his show got over the last 3 years as an aftermath of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent NCB raids, albeit in a subtle way, he also sent a clear message across to his haters (probably the ones who tweeted with #BoycottKWK) that he is still going to do what he wants.

KJo acknowledges all the narratives around him that paint him out in a negative light - from being a snake (context: many KJo haters comment on his posts with snake emojis) to being called the ‘Nepo King’ and a ‘Buddha’ and of course, his show being ‘cringe’. Not just that - he also acknowledged that not just the viewers of KWK, but even the stars don’t want the show to come back deep down, as he calls numerous celebrities, begging them to appear on his show,

‘We’ll ask you about the environment,’ he says to one of them. ‘Arre no personal questions, just idhar udhar ki baatein’ and probably the most self-aware of them all, ‘I launched you yaar!’ In a world where Bollywood stars have inflated egos and are deluded and out-of-touch, KJo truly knows the pulse of the people. He knows he is popular for some reasons, infamous for many and it is, perhaps his self-awareness that is his biggest win. Add to it some self-deprecating humour and you have the perfect host for a show that claims to be fun and frivolous, but ironically, ends up landing into controversy every season.

What is particularly endearing about Karan is that he doesn’t take himself too seriously, which, given how uptight some Bollywood stars can be, is a breath of fresh air. In times such as these, we need more people who are sporting and can take a joke on themselves and that is where KJo takes away the spotlight. It was, perhaps his ability to take not just jokes but even criticism positively that allowed Kangana to speak her mind and call him ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on his own show, which spiraled into the contentious Bollywood v/s outsiders debate.

The teaser ends on a telling note as Karan says, ‘screw it, I’m still gonna brew it.’ It shows that KJo won’t give up on his chat show just yet, and will have many-a-conversation over steaming cups of Koffee. What KJo says in the end rings true - ‘love me, hate me but you just can’t get enough of KWK.’ Even those who despise KJo (for probably valid reasons), follow his every move and just can’t get enough of him or his show.

Needless to say, KJo is just the fun, self-aware and humorous host a chat show needs. The metaphorical ship (the show) is moving in the right direction since its captain (KJo) is steering it quite well. Here’s hoping that it successfully crosses the sea and makes it to the safe haven, that is, the heart of the viewers.

