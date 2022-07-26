The promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7 shows Karan Johar unveiling some of Vijay Deverakonda's and Ananya Panday's secrets.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has released a new teaser for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. The promo reveals that the guests gracing the couch in episode 4 would be Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The promo of the episode was shared on Instagram with the caption:

"What happens when the bold and the beautiful spill their Koffee beans? You get our hottest episode yet✨

Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday."

Watch the promo here:

In the 1 minute long teaser Karan introduces the Gen-Z actors as 'The Arjun we are all ready for' and 'A Panday who is rather Chulbul'. As the video proceeds further, the celebs grace the couch and Karan asks Vijay if he likes 'cheese', to which the Liger actor replies, "I'm scared about where this is going." In the second episode of the famous talk show, Karan had asked Sara Ali Khan to mention the name of one celebrity she would like to date, and she blurted out 'Vijay Deverakonda' after denying at first. Vijay reacted to the episode and took to his Instagram stories with a message that said, "I love how you say "Deverakonda" Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection" and tagged both the actresses Sara and Janhvi.

Karan then moves to Ananya Panday, who looks stunning in a lemon yellow dress and reveals that he noticed her at his party. He goes ahead to ask, "What's brewing between You and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" Ananya is seen to be left speechless on Johar's question while Vijay reacts with a prolonged 'Ohhh'.

Karan also asks the Arjun Reddy fame questions like, "When was the last time you had sex?" and Ananya Panday guesses with "Today morning!" The Student Of The Year 2 star is corrected for her grammar by Johar instantly as he adds "Firstly it's 'This morning'". The promo ends with Karan asking rapid questions to Vijay like, "Have you ever been in a threesome?" and "Would you mind to be in a threesome?" to which Vijay Deverakonda shyly replies, "Wouldn't mind."

This episode will air on 28 July, Thursday. The previous episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7 featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.