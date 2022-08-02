Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan's weekly get-togethers are the key to his healthy family dynamics
The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; stream it on August 4, at 12 midnight, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.
What happens when one of Indian entertainment’s most candid stars pairs with the industry’s most unrestrained star on a talk show? Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 reveals this and so much more as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan take the couch. Rife with inside jokes, roasts and secrets from the lives of the charismatic stars, the episode unveils why the duo are bona fide movie stars who make viewers fall in love with them over and over again.
The show known for taking viewers a step closer to the unseen lives of celebrities saw Aamir Khan, who recently separated from his wife Kiran Rao, open up about the wholesome nature of his family. The star candidly shares how in a relationship of love and respect, there can be no ‘acrimonious moment’. “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge.”
He also revealed how the conventions of rocky relationships with exes never bothered him. “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other,” he said.
Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.
