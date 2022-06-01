H before his death, KK had shared photos of himself from his gig at Nazrul Mancha Vivekananda College. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha Vivekananda College!! Love you all,” he had written.

It is still hard to accept that renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who used KK as his stage name, is not among us anymore. The legendary singer died hours after his live concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53. After his concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium, KK wasn’t feeling well and he collapsed at the hotel where he was staying in. When he was taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute, doctors declared him brought dead. News agency PTI quoted a senior official of the CMRI hospital as saying: “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him.” According to primary sources, KK died of heart attack, reported PTI.

No one would have thought that another iconic singer would leave for his heavenly abode just a few days after the death of Sidhu Moosewala. KK, hours before his death, had shared photos of himself from his gig at Nazrul Mancha Vivekananda College. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha Vivekananda College!! Love you all,” he had written.

After KK’s death, several people who were present in the audience at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium shared clips of the singer performing the last concert of his life. He can be seen singing Pyaar Ke Pal on stage, leaving the audience spellbound.

The video, originally shared by Nazrul Mancha auditorium, was also shared on their YouTube page. Take a look:

KK was known for songs like Zara Si, Pal, Yaaron, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Tu Jo Mila, Dil Ibadat, Beete Lamhein and Khuda Jaane, among many others. His songs occupied a permanent spot on the playlists of teens in the late 1990s and early aughts.

He also sang songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

