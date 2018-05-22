Kishore Kumar's ancestral house Gauri Kunj in Khandwa, MP finds Mumbai-based buyer, to his fans' ire

Legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar’s ancestral house in the small town of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh has found a Mumbai-based buyer and his fans are not happy about it, as reported by The Asian Age.

The deal for the sale of the ancestral property Gauri Kunj was reportedly struck between family members and Mumbai-based builder Abhay Jainfor for a hefty sum of Rs 14 crores. The bungalow is spread over an area of 7,200 square feet at a rate of Rs 20,000 per square feet. Jain also apparently has roots tracing back to the city of Khandwa.

The same report states that the news of the sale has greatly upset the legend’s fans and many gathered in large numbers and approached the Madhya Pradesh government to prevent the sale. They urged the government to turn the ancestral property into a heritage museum.

Sunil Bamaiya, who built a temple for Kishore Kumar in his home in Ujjain was quoted by The Asian Age saying, “the MP government should acquire the real estate and develop it as a heritage site to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Fans of Kishore Kumar are ready to build it a memorial site by taking recourse to crowd funding if the state government hands over the bungalow to them”.

The same report states that some parts of the property are still under dispute and the sale may not materialise for another year, giving plenty of time to his fans to make their case for preservation of Kumar’s childhood home, fondly known as Gauri Kunj or Ganguly House.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 11:41 AM